International Drug Smuggling Ring Busted: Six Arrested in Major Crackdown

A significant international drug smuggling operation has been dismantled following the arrest of six individuals involved in trafficking high-quality cannabis from Bangkok to India, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Police recovered approximately 5.7 kg of cannabis, three vehicles, and two passports during the crackdown, which disrupted a trafficking network spanning the Thailand-India corridor.

The syndicate reportedly purchased cannabis in Bangkok at Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram, selling it in Delhi-NCR for Rs 6.7 lakh per kilogram. The proceeds were routed through various bank accounts to a handler based in Dubai, identified as Ishan, authorities said. Carriers, promised foreign trips and cash, transported the drugs into India.

(With inputs from agencies.)