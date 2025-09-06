International Drug Smuggling Ring Busted: Six Arrested in Major Crackdown
Authorities have dismantled a major international drug smuggling operation involving six individuals who trafficked high-quality cannabis from Bangkok to India, with connections tracing back to Dubai and Thailand. The arrests have led to the recovery of significant illegal narcotics and disrupted a cross-border trafficking network.
A significant international drug smuggling operation has been dismantled following the arrest of six individuals involved in trafficking high-quality cannabis from Bangkok to India, authorities confirmed Saturday.
Police recovered approximately 5.7 kg of cannabis, three vehicles, and two passports during the crackdown, which disrupted a trafficking network spanning the Thailand-India corridor.
The syndicate reportedly purchased cannabis in Bangkok at Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram, selling it in Delhi-NCR for Rs 6.7 lakh per kilogram. The proceeds were routed through various bank accounts to a handler based in Dubai, identified as Ishan, authorities said. Carriers, promised foreign trips and cash, transported the drugs into India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
