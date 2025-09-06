Left Menu

International Drug Smuggling Ring Busted: Six Arrested in Major Crackdown

Authorities have dismantled a major international drug smuggling operation involving six individuals who trafficked high-quality cannabis from Bangkok to India, with connections tracing back to Dubai and Thailand. The arrests have led to the recovery of significant illegal narcotics and disrupted a cross-border trafficking network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant international drug smuggling operation has been dismantled following the arrest of six individuals involved in trafficking high-quality cannabis from Bangkok to India, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Police recovered approximately 5.7 kg of cannabis, three vehicles, and two passports during the crackdown, which disrupted a trafficking network spanning the Thailand-India corridor.

The syndicate reportedly purchased cannabis in Bangkok at Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram, selling it in Delhi-NCR for Rs 6.7 lakh per kilogram. The proceeds were routed through various bank accounts to a handler based in Dubai, identified as Ishan, authorities said. Carriers, promised foreign trips and cash, transported the drugs into India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

