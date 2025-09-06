Left Menu

From Acquittal to Ayodhya: Lt Colonel Purohit's Remarkable Journey

Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, recently acquitted in the Malegaon blast case, visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, praising its grandeur and national significance. He highlighted the temple as a reflection of India's faith, noting the unity and devotion visible among visitors. The court verdict cited lack of evidence against him and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:01 IST
Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, who recently gained significant attention after his acquittal in the Malegaon blast case, paid a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Located in the heart of India's spiritual narrative, the temple has been described by Purohit as a vivid representation of national faith.

On Friday, amidst a vibrant atmosphere, Purohit conveyed his impressions, stating that Ayodhya, with its majestic temple, felt transformed into a 'Rajmata'. This transformation, he noted, signifies not only developmental strides but also a profound reflection of the collective spirit of the nation as people from all walks of life gathered there.

The acquittal came after a protracted legal battle lasting 17 years. A special Mumbai court underscored the absence of reliable evidence against Purohit and others. The ruling brought closure to those involved, reaffirming the principle of the benefit of doubt amid the judicial process.

