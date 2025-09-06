ICGEB Marks BioE3@1 with Push for Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Clean Energy

The International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), New Delhi, hosted BioE3@1 to celebrate the first anniversary of the BioE3 Policy—a flagship initiative of the Government of India that integrates Biotechnology with Economy, Environment, and Employment. The event brought together leading national research institutions and industry leaders to chart a roadmap for accelerating the lab-to-market transition of innovations in agriculture and clean energy.

Theme and Collaborating Institutions

The event was organized under the theme “Institute–Industry Interaction for Climate Resilient Agriculture and Clean Energy.” It was held in collaboration with five premier research institutions:

National Agri Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali

National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR), New Delhi

National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), Hyderabad

Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Gurugram

Regional Centre for Biotechnology (RCB), Faridabad

These institutions showcased their research strengths in agricultural biotechnology, animal sciences, pesticide formulation, and renewable energy, underlining India’s growing capabilities in biotechnological innovation.

Strong Industry Participation

The programme featured active involvement from leading industry stakeholders, including Balram Chinni Mills, Prasad Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Nuziveedu Seeds Pvt. Ltd., Bioseeds, Mankind Agro, and Insecticides India Ltd. Their participation underscored the importance of bridging the gap between scientific research and industrial application, a key pillar of India’s expanding bioeconomy.

Structured Sessions Highlighting Innovation

The event was divided into two major sessions:

Session I – Research Presentations: Directors from the participating institutions highlighted cutting-edge technologies and ongoing research addressing pressing sustainability challenges. Key focus areas included:

Climate-resilient crop varieties

Advanced pesticide formulations for eco-friendly agriculture

Animal health innovations

Bioenergy technologies for clean fuel generation

Session II – Industry Panel Discussion: Moderated by Dr. Ramesh V. Sonti, Director, ICGEB New Delhi, the panel brought together eminent industry leaders such as:

Shri Praveen Gupta (Balram Chinni Mills)

Shri Arvind Kumar (Prasad Seeds Pvt. Ltd.)

Dr. Seetharam Annadana (Nuziveedu Seeds)

Dr. Ajay Kumar (Bioseeds)

Dr. Anupam Acharya (Mankind Agro)

Shri Shekhar Bisht (Insecticides India Ltd.)

The discussion focused on strengthening industry–academia linkages under the BioE3 framework, exploring ways to commercialize institutional research, and building ecosystems for innovation-driven rural and industrial growth.

Technology Exhibition Showcasing Breakthroughs

On the sidelines, an exhibition of technological innovations by participating institutes provided a hands-on overview of emerging biotech solutions. The showcased technologies covered agri-biotech, sustainable energy, animal health, and pesticide formulation—all aligned with the goal of creating a resilient and inclusive bioeconomy.

BioE3 Policy: A Vision for India’s Bioeconomy

Approved by the Union Cabinet in 2024, the BioE3 Policy is designed to elevate India’s bioeconomy to global standards. Its objectives include:

Anchoring biotechnology in environmental conservation, economic growth, and employment generation .

Providing an enabling framework for lab-to-market transitions .

Driving India’s commitment to achieve Net Zero carbon emissions by 2070 .

Positioning biotechnology as a key driver of innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development.

Transformative Impact on National Development

The successful hosting of BioE3@1 demonstrated how strategic collaboration between research institutes and industry stakeholders can unlock new opportunities for India’s bioeconomy. By integrating biotechnology into agriculture and clean energy, the BioE3 framework is poised to:

Enhance climate resilience in farming.

Reduce dependency on chemical-intensive agriculture through innovative pesticide technologies.

Promote clean energy solutions that support the nation’s climate goals.

Generate new avenues of employment in rural and industrial sectors.

As the BioE3 Policy enters its second year, the event reaffirmed its role as a transformative instrument of national development, ensuring that biotechnology continues to serve as a cornerstone of India’s journey toward sustainability, economic strength, and global leadership in bio-innovation.