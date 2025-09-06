Ranchi Opium Bust: Arrests Made as Police Crack Down on Illegal Trade

In a significant drug bust, Ranchi's police have arrested a 27-year-old man in possession of 1.7 kg of opium, with an estimated value of Rs 5 lakh. The arrest, made following a tip-off, took place at Dundigarha market, officials confirmed.

The suspect, who hails from the Kurkutiya area, has been charged with the illegal production and sale of opium. Officers have launched a further investigation to uncover the extent of his operations, according to SP (City) Ajeet Kumar.

In a related operation, police in Latehar district seized 78 kg of poppy husk from five individuals intercepted at a Bariatu checkpoint. The suspects, from various parts of Chatra district, have been booked as part of the ongoing effort to curb illicit drug trade in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)