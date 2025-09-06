Left Menu

Drug Bust Leads to Arrest in Pulwama

A drug peddler, Shakeel Ahmad Lone, was arrested in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities found a heroin-like substance weighing 2.9 grams in his possession. The arrest was made at a checkpoint by officials from the Awantipora police station. An investigation into the matter is underway.

Updated: 06-09-2025 19:38 IST
An alleged drug peddler was apprehended by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, according to officials.

Shakeel Ahmad Lone, identified as a resident of Lethpora, was taken into custody by a team from the Awantipora police station at a checkpoint.

Authorities reported recovering 2.9 grams of a heroin-like substance from Lone's possession. A case has been filed and further investigation has begun.

