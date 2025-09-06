Drug Bust Leads to Arrest in Pulwama

An alleged drug peddler was apprehended by police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, according to officials.

Shakeel Ahmad Lone, identified as a resident of Lethpora, was taken into custody by a team from the Awantipora police station at a checkpoint.

Authorities reported recovering 2.9 grams of a heroin-like substance from Lone's possession. A case has been filed and further investigation has begun.

(With inputs from agencies.)