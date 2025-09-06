High-Stakes Heroin Bust in Meghalaya: Woman Arrested

In a major drug crackdown, a 41-year-old woman from Manipur was detained by the Meghalaya Police after heroin valued at around Rs 1 crore was discovered in her rented apartment. Authorities acted swiftly following specific intelligence inputs that led to the late-night raid on Friday.

The operation, conducted in Shillong's Nongrah Nongpdeng area, yielded 18 soap boxes filled with heroin totaling 218.94 grams, according to a police official. The hefty narcotics haul has prompted the registration of a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Further investigations are being pursued to uncover more details about the drug operation. This seizure underscores the persistent issue of drug trafficking in the region, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)