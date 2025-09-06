Tragedy on Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Highway: A Tale of Violence and Loss
Nilesh Kumar was tragically killed, and his family members injured in a shooting incident at Salimpur, near Patna. The attack occurred while they were returning from a temple ceremony. Police believe it to be a result of personal enmity, and a manhunt for the suspects is underway.
A man was killed, and his family members were injured in a shooting on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Highway, police reported. The victim, identified as Nilesh Kumar, was returning with his family from a temple ceremony when gunmen opened fire.
The attackers, who arrived in a vehicle, targeted the family near Shahpur village. Kumar died instantly, and the assailants fled immediately. Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.
A manhunt is currently underway, with police believing personal enmity to be the motive behind the attack. Investigations are ongoing after family members named potential suspects involved in the crime.
