Tragedy on Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Highway: A Tale of Violence and Loss

Nilesh Kumar was tragically killed, and his family members injured in a shooting incident at Salimpur, near Patna. The attack occurred while they were returning from a temple ceremony. Police believe it to be a result of personal enmity, and a manhunt for the suspects is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:30 IST
A man was killed, and his family members were injured in a shooting on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur Highway, police reported. The victim, identified as Nilesh Kumar, was returning with his family from a temple ceremony when gunmen opened fire.

The attackers, who arrived in a vehicle, targeted the family near Shahpur village. Kumar died instantly, and the assailants fled immediately. Authorities swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

A manhunt is currently underway, with police believing personal enmity to be the motive behind the attack. Investigations are ongoing after family members named potential suspects involved in the crime.

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

