Tragic Accident in Delhi: Infant Loses Life in Autorickshaw Collision

An eight-month-old boy, Vashu, died following an autorickshaw collision in New Delhi's Mandir Marg area. The accident involved two autorickshaws, and the victim was with his parents, traveling from Anand Vihar to Janakpuri. The police have arrested the accused driver, named Lallu, and further investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 06-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:42 IST
Tragic Accident in Delhi: Infant Loses Life in Autorickshaw Collision
An eight-month-old child tragically lost his life in an autorickshaw collision in New Delhi's bustling Mandir Marg area, as reported by the police on Saturday.

The incident was reported to Mandir Marg police station at approximately 5:45 am on September 2, prompting immediate police response.

The collision involved two autorickshaws, where the child, Vashu, was traveling with his parents from Anand Vihar to Janakpuri. The child was rushed through two hospitals but was declared dead. An arrest has been made, and further investigation continues.

