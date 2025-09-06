Tragic Accident in Delhi: Infant Loses Life in Autorickshaw Collision

An eight-month-old child tragically lost his life in an autorickshaw collision in New Delhi's bustling Mandir Marg area, as reported by the police on Saturday.

The incident was reported to Mandir Marg police station at approximately 5:45 am on September 2, prompting immediate police response.

The collision involved two autorickshaws, where the child, Vashu, was traveling with his parents from Anand Vihar to Janakpuri. The child was rushed through two hospitals but was declared dead. An arrest has been made, and further investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)