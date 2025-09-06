Residents Protest National Guard Presence in D.C.
Thousands of Washington D.C. residents marched to demand an end to President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops patrolling the city. Protesters criticized the occupation, citing dictatorial tactics, while city officials note a decline in crime. The city's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the deployment.
Thousands of residents in Washington D.C. took to the streets in a march demanding the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the city's streets. The demonstration, dubbed "We Are All D.C.", fervently opposed the deployment instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The protesters, including undocumented immigrants and Palestine supporters, were vocal in their disapproval, chanting against what they termed the authoritarian regime. They argued that Trump's actions were a practice for more authoritarian measures nationwide.
Backing claims of occupation and overreach, Washington's Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit to halt the deployment, claiming it violates constitutional laws. Despite the protest, some residents approve the presence citing it helps curb crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
