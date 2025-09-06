Left Menu

Residents Protest National Guard Presence in D.C.

Thousands of Washington D.C. residents marched to demand an end to President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops patrolling the city. Protesters criticized the occupation, citing dictatorial tactics, while city officials note a decline in crime. The city's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:05 IST
Residents Protest National Guard Presence in D.C.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of residents in Washington D.C. took to the streets in a march demanding the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the city's streets. The demonstration, dubbed "We Are All D.C.", fervently opposed the deployment instigated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The protesters, including undocumented immigrants and Palestine supporters, were vocal in their disapproval, chanting against what they termed the authoritarian regime. They argued that Trump's actions were a practice for more authoritarian measures nationwide.

Backing claims of occupation and overreach, Washington's Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit to halt the deployment, claiming it violates constitutional laws. Despite the protest, some residents approve the presence citing it helps curb crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

 India
2
Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

 India
3
Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

 India
4
England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025