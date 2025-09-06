Left Menu

South Sudan Facilitates Repatriation of Mexican National Amidst Legal Controversies

South Sudan has repatriated Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican deported from the US, emphasizing adherence to international laws. Rights groups criticize US deportation policies. The situation underscores the complexity of international deportations, with multiple African nations receiving deportees from the US amid legal challenges and lack of clarity on legal access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:09 IST
South Sudan Facilitates Repatriation of Mexican National Amidst Legal Controversies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

South Sudan has announced the repatriation of Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican national who was deported from the United States in July. According to South Sudan's foreign ministry, this action was conducted in alignment with international legislation and diplomatic protocols, in cooperation with the Mexican Embassy in Ethiopia.

Critics argue that the US's strategy of deporting individuals to nations other than their own breaches international law and compromises the fundamental rights of migrants. Legal challenges continue to arise, with debates over the deportees' access to legal counsel and international compliance.

South Sudan, along with Uganda, Eswatini, and Rwanda, has been receiving deportees from the US, as American institutions and courts grapple with the ramifications of such policies. The US Department of Homeland Security revealed that Munoz-Gutierrez had a conviction for second-degree murder, resulting in a life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

 India
2
Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

 India
3
Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

Punjab's Resilient Response to Devastating Floods

 India
4
England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

England's Strategic Win: Own Goals and Rice's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025