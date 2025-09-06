South Sudan Facilitates Repatriation of Mexican National Amidst Legal Controversies

South Sudan has announced the repatriation of Jesus Munoz-Gutierrez, a Mexican national who was deported from the United States in July. According to South Sudan's foreign ministry, this action was conducted in alignment with international legislation and diplomatic protocols, in cooperation with the Mexican Embassy in Ethiopia.

Critics argue that the US's strategy of deporting individuals to nations other than their own breaches international law and compromises the fundamental rights of migrants. Legal challenges continue to arise, with debates over the deportees' access to legal counsel and international compliance.

South Sudan, along with Uganda, Eswatini, and Rwanda, has been receiving deportees from the US, as American institutions and courts grapple with the ramifications of such policies. The US Department of Homeland Security revealed that Munoz-Gutierrez had a conviction for second-degree murder, resulting in a life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)