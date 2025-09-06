Air Warriors Strengthen Disaster Response Capabilities in Jammu
Thirty-two air warriors from the Indian Air Force's Jammu station completed a disaster management course conducted by the State Disaster Response Force. The six-day training included theoretical and practical sessions aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness, focusing on life-saving techniques and inter-agency cooperation.
