Air Warriors Strengthen Disaster Response Capabilities in Jammu

Thirty-two air warriors from the Indian Air Force's Jammu station completed a disaster management course conducted by the State Disaster Response Force. The six-day training included theoretical and practical sessions aimed at enhancing disaster preparedness, focusing on life-saving techniques and inter-agency cooperation.

  • India

A specialized disaster-management course for 32 air warriors of the Indian Air Force's Jammu station was successfully completed under the aegis of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) at its headquarters.

The six-day program ran from September 1 to September 6 and targeted personnel from the 23rd wing of the IAF-Jammu station. It combined theoretical knowledge with practical exercises essential for disaster response.

The training was designed to enhance disaster preparedness focusing on life-saving techniques and inter-agency cooperation, as stated by Zahid Manhas, commandant of SDRF's 2nd Battalion, emphasizing the growing need for such initiatives amidst frequent and complex emergencies.

