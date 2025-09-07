Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London
British police arrested over 425 people at a pro-Palestine demonstration in London on Saturday. The protest supported Palestine Action, a group recently banned by the UK government as a terrorist organization. Critics argue the ban limits freedom of expression and is disproportionate.
In a significant crackdown, British police apprehended over 425 activists during a pro-Palestine demonstration in London. This event marks the latest in a series of arrests since the government labeled Palestine Action, a group dissenting against perceived Israeli war crimes, as a terrorist entity in July.
The demonstration, held near Parliament, saw hundreds of protesters advocating against the government's decision, with messages denouncing genocide and supporting Palestine Action. The Metropolitan Police reported detaining individuals for offenses such as assault and supporting the proscribed organization, which aligns Palestine Action with groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS.
Human rights groups have criticized the ban as harsh, arguing it stifles free expression. The government contends that Palestine Action caused substantial damage, emphasizing that the ban targets a specific organization without affecting broader pro-Palestinian expression.
