Left Menu

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

British police arrested over 425 people at a pro-Palestine demonstration in London on Saturday. The protest supported Palestine Action, a group recently banned by the UK government as a terrorist organization. Critics argue the ban limits freedom of expression and is disproportionate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:58 IST
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown, British police apprehended over 425 activists during a pro-Palestine demonstration in London. This event marks the latest in a series of arrests since the government labeled Palestine Action, a group dissenting against perceived Israeli war crimes, as a terrorist entity in July.

The demonstration, held near Parliament, saw hundreds of protesters advocating against the government's decision, with messages denouncing genocide and supporting Palestine Action. The Metropolitan Police reported detaining individuals for offenses such as assault and supporting the proscribed organization, which aligns Palestine Action with groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Human rights groups have criticized the ban as harsh, arguing it stifles free expression. The government contends that Palestine Action caused substantial damage, emphasizing that the ban targets a specific organization without affecting broader pro-Palestinian expression.

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025