Protests Erupt as Palestine Action Faces Terrorism Ban

In a significant clash outside the British Parliament, protests erupted as over 400 demonstrators were arrested on Saturday. They gathered to contest the recent ban on Palestine Action, an organization labeled a terrorist group by the UK government.

Organized by the group Defend Our Juries, about 1,500 individuals took part in the protest. They brandished signs supporting Palestine Action and denouncing genocide. Tensions escalated rapidly, with some demonstrators resisting arrest.

The UN has criticized this designation, stressing potential risks to fundamental freedoms. Palestine Action, accused of targeting defense infrastructure, argues the move stifles civil liberties, a sentiment echoed by cultural figures like author Sally Rooney.

(With inputs from agencies.)