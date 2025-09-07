Left Menu

Chaos Unfolds as Intoxicated Youth Hijacks Bus: Panic in Afzalgarh

A mentally challenged man caused chaos in Afzalgarh by commandeering a bus with the key left in the ignition. The incident resulted in minor injuries and panic, but no major accidents. Police have charged the bus driver with negligence and taken the youth into custody for further investigation.

Bijnor | Updated: 07-09-2025
Chaos Unfolds as Intoxicated Youth Hijacks Bus: Panic in Afzalgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A chaotic scene unfolded in Afzalgarh as a mentally challenged individual drove off with a bus, having found the key left carelessly in the ignition, according to police reports.

Despite the dramatic nature of the incident over the weekend, it did not lead to any significant accidents but did create widespread panic among onlookers. Some individuals sustained minor injuries amidst the chaos.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Amit Kishore Srivastava reported that the bus driver, temporarily away at the Kalagarh bus stand, inadvertently set the stage for the incident. When the opportunity arose, the intoxicated youth took control of the bus, driving erratically towards Afzalgarh until becoming stuck in the mud. The police have since filed charges against the bus driver for negligence and secured the youth in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

