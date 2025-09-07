Chaos Unfolds as Intoxicated Youth Hijacks Bus: Panic in Afzalgarh

A chaotic scene unfolded in Afzalgarh as a mentally challenged individual drove off with a bus, having found the key left carelessly in the ignition, according to police reports.

Despite the dramatic nature of the incident over the weekend, it did not lead to any significant accidents but did create widespread panic among onlookers. Some individuals sustained minor injuries amidst the chaos.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Amit Kishore Srivastava reported that the bus driver, temporarily away at the Kalagarh bus stand, inadvertently set the stage for the incident. When the opportunity arose, the intoxicated youth took control of the bus, driving erratically towards Afzalgarh until becoming stuck in the mud. The police have since filed charges against the bus driver for negligence and secured the youth in custody.

