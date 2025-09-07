Blaze Erupts at Kyiv Administrative Building Amid Russian Attack

A fierce fire broke out at the top of an administrative building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district after a Russian strike on the city, reported Kyiv's military administrator Timur Tkachenko on social media Sunday.

Thick, black smoke was seen rising markedly from the primary building of the Ukrainian government, sparking concerns and daunting witness accounts.

The incident underscores the intensifying nature of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with escalating attacks transitioning from frontlines to the heart of administrative hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)