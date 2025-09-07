Blaze Erupts at Kyiv Administrative Building Amid Russian Attack
A fire erupted on the top of an administrative building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district following a Russian attack, resulting in thick smoke billowing from the main government building, according to reports by Kyiv's military head Timur Tkachenko.
A fierce fire broke out at the top of an administrative building in Kyiv's Pecherskyi district after a Russian strike on the city, reported Kyiv's military administrator Timur Tkachenko on social media Sunday.
Thick, black smoke was seen rising markedly from the primary building of the Ukrainian government, sparking concerns and daunting witness accounts.
The incident underscores the intensifying nature of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with escalating attacks transitioning from frontlines to the heart of administrative hubs.
AP reporters see smoke rising from Ukraine's cabinet of ministers building after a mass Russian attack on Kyiv, reports AP.
