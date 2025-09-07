Nagaland Police Breaks Major Sex Trafficking Ring

In a significant breakthrough, Nagaland Police have dismantled a sex trafficking network operating in Kohima, rescuing a minor girl and arresting nine individuals, including key figures behind the illicit operation, according to an official statement.

The crackdown began following a suo motu FIR lodged by the Kohima Women Police Station after a missing person report was filed. Acting swiftly, law enforcement officials traced the victim to a local hotel on August 30, providing her with urgent medical attention and counseling.

The victim revealed she was coerced into sex work and sexually exploited by several individuals. Based on her testimony, police arrested a primary suspect who confessed to working as both a sex worker and a pimp connected to the main accused. The network lured women and arranged clients, notably from Guwahati and Shillong. With extensive surveillance and intelligence, police conducted coordinated raids, leading to further arrests. In total, nine suspects were taken into custody and have been remanded to judicial custody.

