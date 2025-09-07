Left Menu

Russia's Largest Overnight Drone Attack Sets Kyiv Aflame

Russia's largest overnight drone and missile attack during the war set the Ukrainian government's main building in Kyiv on fire, resulting in three fatalities, including an infant. The attack involved 805 drones and 13 missiles, marking the highest drone usage since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a severe escalation, Russia conducted its largest overnight air assault of the ongoing war, targeting the heart of Kyiv and resulting in the deaths of three individuals, including an infant. The Ukrainian government building in the historic Pecherskyi district caught fire as rescue crews battled the blaze.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed on Telegram that the building's roof and upper floors were hit by an enemy strike. State emergency officials reported 18 injuries and extensive fires across the city. This attack involved 805 drones and 13 missiles, marking the highest drone usage by Russia since the invasion began in February 2022.

The widespread destruction in Kyiv includes damaged residential buildings in the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts. As a response, calls for increased military support for Ukraine have intensified. Smoke billowed from numerous sites as Ukraine continues to endure relentless aggression.

