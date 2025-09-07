Left Menu

Uncovering the Hidden: Medellin's Mass Grave Mystery

Luz Elena Galeano and other women search for loved ones at Medellin's La Escombrera, a mass grave tied to Colombia's conflict. Recent forensic findings confirm long-held suspicions of paramilitary burials. The excavations, part of a peace tribunal's efforts, aim to resolve the fate of the disappeared.

Luz Elena Galeano stands at La Escombrera, intently watching as the earth is sifted for signs of her husband, who vanished two decades ago amid Medellin's urban conflict.

The daily search includes 40 women monitoring soil excavations at the landfill where bodies of six individuals have been discovered in recent months.

This effort is part of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace's extensive forensic project, established to investigate crimes committed during Colombia's armed conflict, primarily by rebel groups that engaged in kidnappings.

La Escombrera has been identified as a mass grave, as families had claimed for years, confirmed by excavations that began in July 2024, and granted Associated Press access.

Residents recall seeing remains bound and placed in fetal positions, hinting at the site's dark history as a paramilitary execution ground.

Galeano searches for her husband, missing since 2008, believing paramilitaries responsible for his disappearance. With nearly 500 missing in the area, the struggle symbolizes a national crisis, reflecting over 120,000 Colombians vanished between 1985 and 2016.

Comuna 13, once a hub for illegal activities, was the battleground for control between guerrillas and paramilitaries in the 1990s and early 2000s, shadowed by Army operations now under human rights scrutiny.

The Special Jurisdiction for Peace tribunal investigates potential security force complicity with paramilitaries, yet no charges have arisen from La Escombrera's case.

Amid recent discoveries, families advocate for a memorial at the landfill, demanding truth and respect for their tragedy.

This haunting legacy persists, with families like Restrepo's expressing unresolved anguish as forensic examinations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

