Russia's Largest Air Assault Hits Ukraine Hard
Russia launched its largest air attack of the Ukraine conflict, hitting key Ukrainian military sites with a range of weapons, including drones and missiles. The strike resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and also targeted arms factories. Ukrainian buildings were set ablaze, with three casualties reported.
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia launched its largest air assault of the ongoing conflict against Ukraine, deploying aircraft, drones, missiles, and artillery to target strategic military sites.
The Russian defense ministry revealed that strikes were aimed at debilitating Ukraine's military-industrial complex and coincided with damage to critical transport infrastructure. Key targets included drone plants, weapon storage facilities, and military arsenals.
Amidst growing tensions, Ukraine reported severe damage, including the destruction of a main government building in Kyiv and at least three casualties. Although claims of battlefield success have not been independently verified, the offensive marks a pivotal moment in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
