Maoist Leader with Rs 10 Lakh Bounty Neutralized in Jharkhand Encounter

A Maoist leader with a Rs 10 lakh bounty, Amit Hansda, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. His body was recovered after a police operation, revealing his involvement in multiple criminal activities, including the murder of police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted Maoist leader with a Rs 10 lakh bounty on his head was killed in a firefight with security forces in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, according to police sources.

The confrontation transpired in the forested Panchlataburu hills of the Rela Paral area near the Goilkera police station early Sunday morning following substantial intelligence reports.

Amit Hansda, identified as a zonal committee member of CPI(Maoist), was wanted in various criminal cases, including the murder of 12 policemen. His demise followed a joint operation by Chaibasa Police and CoBRA commandos, where he was found with a self-loading rifle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

