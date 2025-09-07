Syrian Gang's Deceptive Fundraising Scheme Exposed in Gujarat

In a startling revelation, Gujarat Police have apprehended three Syrian nationals accused of conning mosques into donating funds under the false pretense of aiding Gaza war victims. The funds collected were reportedly used for lavish expenditures, a police official confirmed on Sunday.

The culprits, who entered India on tourist visas, deceived religious institutions by posing as residents in need. One member, Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, was initially detained, leading to further arrests. Participants Zakaria Haitham Al-Zaher, Ahmed Ohad Alhabash, and Yusuf Khalid Al-Zaher attempted to flee the country but were foiled by immigration authorities at Delhi Airport, just as they intended to board a Dubai-bound flight.

The Ahmedabad crime branch has initiated actions for deportation due to visa violations. They have also recovered nearly USD 3,000 from the suspects. The investigation continues as the crime branch focuses on ensuring justice and preventing similar fraudulent activities in the future.

