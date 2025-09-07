Left Menu

Syrian Gang's Deceptive Fundraising Scheme Exposed in Gujarat

Three Syrian nationals were arrested in Gujarat for fraudulently soliciting funds from mosques, claiming to help Gaza war victims. They spent the money on luxury. Entering India on tourist visas, the gang stayed at mosques and hotels, violating visa norms. Authorities are blacklisting and deporting them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 16:58 IST
Syrian Gang's Deceptive Fundraising Scheme Exposed in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Gujarat Police have apprehended three Syrian nationals accused of conning mosques into donating funds under the false pretense of aiding Gaza war victims. The funds collected were reportedly used for lavish expenditures, a police official confirmed on Sunday.

The culprits, who entered India on tourist visas, deceived religious institutions by posing as residents in need. One member, Ali Meghat Al-Azhar, was initially detained, leading to further arrests. Participants Zakaria Haitham Al-Zaher, Ahmed Ohad Alhabash, and Yusuf Khalid Al-Zaher attempted to flee the country but were foiled by immigration authorities at Delhi Airport, just as they intended to board a Dubai-bound flight.

The Ahmedabad crime branch has initiated actions for deportation due to visa violations. They have also recovered nearly USD 3,000 from the suspects. The investigation continues as the crime branch focuses on ensuring justice and preventing similar fraudulent activities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challenge

Saptak Talwar Climbs Leaderboard as Hugo Townsend Dominates GAC Rosa Challen...

 Global
2
Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

Sagarmatha Friendship: Strengthening Military Ties

 Nepal
3
Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

Sand Extraction Policy Set to Aid Flood-Affected Farmers in Punjab

 India
4
Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

Relief Efforts Roll Out in Disaster-Hit Hamirpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025