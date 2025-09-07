Mysterious Discovery: Ugandan National Found Dead in Gurugram

A shocking discovery was made in Gurugram as the semi-naked body of a woman was found under the IMT Manesar chowk flyover on Sunday morning. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Ugandan national Nasimwa Madina, was discovered with the help of her passport found at the scene.

The Gurugram police, upon receiving a report about the body lying on the highway service road, promptly arrived at the site. They found Madina's body in a semi-naked state, covered in blood. Efforts are underway to reach out to her family members as part of the investigative process.

Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, further investigative steps are being taken to uncover the circumstances leading to this grim find, the police spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)