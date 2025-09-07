Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Ugandan National Found Dead in Gurugram

The semi-naked body of Ugandan national Nasimwa Madina was discovered under a flyover in Gurugram. Identified via her recovered passport, the 33-year-old's body was found soaked in blood. Authorities are contacting her family as investigations continue and await post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:47 IST
Mysterious Discovery: Ugandan National Found Dead in Gurugram
body
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made in Gurugram as the semi-naked body of a woman was found under the IMT Manesar chowk flyover on Sunday morning. The victim, identified as 33-year-old Ugandan national Nasimwa Madina, was discovered with the help of her passport found at the scene.

The Gurugram police, upon receiving a report about the body lying on the highway service road, promptly arrived at the site. They found Madina's body in a semi-naked state, covered in blood. Efforts are underway to reach out to her family members as part of the investigative process.

Authorities have sent the body for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death. Meanwhile, further investigative steps are being taken to uncover the circumstances leading to this grim find, the police spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
2
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India
3
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
4
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025