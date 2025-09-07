Left Menu

Nepal's Social Media Ban Sparks Nationwide Protests and Controversy

Nepal has banned 26 social media platforms for failing to register legally, sparking widespread protests. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli defended the move, citing national integrity, but critics say it threatens freedom of expression. Various groups and individuals, including journalists and political activists, have voiced their opposition to the ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:20 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's government has triggered a significant backlash by banning 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, for not registering with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli justified the decision, emphasizing the importance of national sovereignty and integrity, which he argued was being undermined by unregistered platforms.

Despite the government's stance, the decision has faced strong opposition from various sectors, including journalists and political groups, who argue that the move undermines press freedom and freedom of expression. Demonstrations erupted across Kathmandu, with protesters carrying placards calling for an immediate repeal of the ban.

Critics, including the Computer Association of Nepal, warn that the ban could severely impact the country's digital economy and lead to job losses. In particular, Gen Z citizens and a campaign group called 'Nepo Kid' have joined the protests, highlighting a growing generational divide and dissatisfaction with the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

