Nepal's Social Media Ban Sparks Nationwide Protests and Controversy

Nepal's government has triggered a significant backlash by banning 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, for not registering with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli justified the decision, emphasizing the importance of national sovereignty and integrity, which he argued was being undermined by unregistered platforms.

Despite the government's stance, the decision has faced strong opposition from various sectors, including journalists and political groups, who argue that the move undermines press freedom and freedom of expression. Demonstrations erupted across Kathmandu, with protesters carrying placards calling for an immediate repeal of the ban.

Critics, including the Computer Association of Nepal, warn that the ban could severely impact the country's digital economy and lead to job losses. In particular, Gen Z citizens and a campaign group called 'Nepo Kid' have joined the protests, highlighting a growing generational divide and dissatisfaction with the current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)