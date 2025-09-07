Left Menu

Daring Escape from Chodavaram Sub-Jail: Captured Within 24 Hours

Two remand prisoners escaped from Chodavaram Sub-Jail after attacking the head warden. They were captured within 24 hours by joint police efforts. The escape was influenced by another inmate, Yeka Swamy. The duo had a personal grudge and faced bail issues, leading to their bold breakout.

Daring Escape from Chodavaram Sub-Jail: Captured Within 24 Hours
  • Country:
  • India

Two remand prisoners made a daring escape from Chodavaram Sub-Jail in Anakapalli district after assaulting the head warden, but they were captured within 24 hours, police confirmed on Sunday.

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha revealed that Nakka Ravi Kumar and Bezawada Ramu executed the jailbreak on Friday evening by attacking head warden V Veera Raju with an iron hammer and fleeing with the jail's keys.

The escape sparked a rapid response from the authorities, who issued lookout notices and conducted stringent vehicle checks. On Saturday evening, Visakhapatnam City Task Force apprehended the fugitives. The escape was instigated by fellow inmate Yeka Swamy, who claimed they would never secure bail. The incident highlighted issues of bail and sureties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

