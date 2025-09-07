Left Menu

Court Battles Erupt Over Trump's Controversial Immigration Policies

President Donald Trump's immigration policies, which aim to remove millions from the US, face legal challenges in courts. Key issues include the use of the Alien Enemies Act for deportations, birthright citizenship, and the expansion of fast-track deportations. Federal courts have contested these measures, citing constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:48 IST
Court Battles Erupt Over Trump's Controversial Immigration Policies
President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda is encountering significant legal hurdles. A federal appeals court recently blocked the administration's attempt to leverage the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, indicating further judicial oversight is needed.

In another legal setback, a court ruling declared Trump's executive order on redefining birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment unconstitutional. The administration's policies, such as third-country deportations and expanding fast-track deportations, have been met with numerous lawsuits and court injunctions.

Advocacy groups continue to challenge Trump's policies, arguing they violate due process rights and humanitarian considerations. With key legal battles ongoing, the administration's immigration agenda remains under intense scrutiny from the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

