Court Battles Erupt Over Trump's Controversial Immigration Policies

President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration agenda is encountering significant legal hurdles. A federal appeals court recently blocked the administration's attempt to leverage the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to accelerate deportations of alleged Venezuelan gang members, indicating further judicial oversight is needed.

In another legal setback, a court ruling declared Trump's executive order on redefining birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment unconstitutional. The administration's policies, such as third-country deportations and expanding fast-track deportations, have been met with numerous lawsuits and court injunctions.

Advocacy groups continue to challenge Trump's policies, arguing they violate due process rights and humanitarian considerations. With key legal battles ongoing, the administration's immigration agenda remains under intense scrutiny from the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)