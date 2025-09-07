Shock in Jharkhand as Man Arrested for Heinous Crime Against Minor

In Dumka, Jharkhand, authorities have detained a 45-year-old man on charges of sexual assault against a 13-year-old tribal girl working in his home. The arrest occurred after a complaint was filed by the victim and her mother.

Identified as Santosh Murmu from Tarani village, the accused allegedly began abusing the minor, whom he had hired in 2020, on October 12, 2024. He repeatedly assaulted her, threatening violence if she spoke out, and when she became pregnant, forced her to undergo an abortion.

The abuse came to light after the girl's health worsened, leading her mother to question her, which resulted in the revelation of the crime. Police say the mother brought evidence of the abortion medication to officials in search of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)