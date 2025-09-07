Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

In a significant development in the Ishita Mallick murder case, police in Nadia district, West Bengal, have taken Raghvendra Singh into custody. He is accused of assisting his son, Deshraj Singh, the prime suspect, in evading law enforcement and destroying crucial evidence.

Raghvendra, a member of a paramilitary force, was arrested in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, following an intensive manhunt. Official reports indicate that he facilitated his son's escape and was involved in attempts to tamper with electronic evidence connected to the murder.

The arrest comes as part of an extensive investigation that has already led to multiple arrests, including Deshraj Singh in Uttar Pradesh and his maternal uncle, Kuldeep Singh, in Gujarat. Police aim to extract critical information from Raghvendra that could unravel further details of this complex crime network.

(With inputs from agencies.)