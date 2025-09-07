Turmoil in Bihar: Police Clash with Locals

In a recent incident that underscores increasing tensions in Bihar, four police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured during an altercation with locals in Kishanganj district. The assault occurred as officers investigated a theft suspect.

According to Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar, the police team encountered hostility from locals and the family of the accused, leading to an attack with sticks and brooms. Reinforcements were promptly called in to manage the situation, and the wounded officers received medical attention at a nearby government hospital.

Officials also reported a similar attack in Jamui district involving suspects connected to the illicit liquor trade, an illegal activity since the state's prohibition in 2016. Investigations are ongoing, with several arrests anticipated soon.