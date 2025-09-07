Dalit Man Assaulted Over Flag Dispute Sparks Outrage

In a disturbing incident that has ignited public outcry, a Dalit man was allegedly assaulted by three individuals for refusing to replace a blue flag with a saffron one on an electric pole. The incident took place in Semri Rajapur village on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was allegedly approached by Mausam Singh, Daulat Singh, and Saurabh Tiwari with the demand to tie a saffron flag to a pole. Upon his refusal, he was reportedly subjected to physical assault and casteist slurs. A video capturing the altercation was widely shared on social media, bringing the issue to broader attention.

The police have registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following a complaint by the victim. Investigations have been initiated to apprehend the accused, who fled when local villagers intervened to stop the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)