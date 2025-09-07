Family Feud Escalates to Assault Allegations in Farrukhabad
Mukesh Rajput's sister, Reena Singh, has accused her in-laws of assault and threats. The complaint highlights a violent dispute involving her father-in-law and brothers-in-law, leading to a police FIR. Investigations are underway as Singh reports ongoing threats.
A serious family dispute has unfolded in Farrukhabad as Mukesh Rajput's sister, Reena Singh, filed a police complaint alleging physical assault and threats from her in-laws. Officials disclosed the details on Sunday.
According to Singh's complaint, an incident escalated when her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her, with her father-in-law even threatening her with a licensed firearm. The alleged attack left Singh injured and in fear for her life.
Sahawar Police Station's Station House Officer, Chaman Goswami, confirmed the filing of an FIR against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish. 'The case is under investigation, and we are committed to taking stringent action against those found guilty,' he stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
