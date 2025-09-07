Family Feud Escalates to Assault Allegations in Farrukhabad

A serious family dispute has unfolded in Farrukhabad as Mukesh Rajput's sister, Reena Singh, filed a police complaint alleging physical assault and threats from her in-laws. Officials disclosed the details on Sunday.

According to Singh's complaint, an incident escalated when her father-in-law, Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law, Rajesh and Girish, attacked her, with her father-in-law even threatening her with a licensed firearm. The alleged attack left Singh injured and in fear for her life.

Sahawar Police Station's Station House Officer, Chaman Goswami, confirmed the filing of an FIR against Laxman Singh, Rajesh, and Girish. 'The case is under investigation, and we are committed to taking stringent action against those found guilty,' he stated.

