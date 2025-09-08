Left Menu

Crackdown on Fuel Theft in Mexico Escalates

Mexico's government intensifies its crackdown on cross-border fuel theft networks, involving arrests of high-ranking officials, including a senior navy officer. The actions reflect pressure from the U.S., as Secretary of State Marco Rubio urges tougher measures. Observers highlight the entrenched corruption enabling such criminal activities.

Updated: 08-09-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 02:35 IST
The Mexican government is intensifying its efforts to dismantle fuel theft networks, ordering numerous arrests potentially involving government officials. The recent detention of a senior Mexican navy officer, linked to the former head of the navy, exemplifies the campaign's reach.

This development follows discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging Mexico to take decisive action against the lucrative criminal trade. Fuel theft, a significant issue for the state-owned Pemex, has reportedly cost billions in losses.

Mexican security analyst David Saucedo notes the need for high-level protection for these networks. The crackdown's momentum suggests an acknowledgment of widespread corruption, despite claims from authorities that such cases are isolated incidents within the military.

