Crackdown on Fuel Theft in Mexico Escalates

The Mexican government is intensifying its efforts to dismantle fuel theft networks, ordering numerous arrests potentially involving government officials. The recent detention of a senior Mexican navy officer, linked to the former head of the navy, exemplifies the campaign's reach.

This development follows discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, urging Mexico to take decisive action against the lucrative criminal trade. Fuel theft, a significant issue for the state-owned Pemex, has reportedly cost billions in losses.

Mexican security analyst David Saucedo notes the need for high-level protection for these networks. The crackdown's momentum suggests an acknowledgment of widespread corruption, despite claims from authorities that such cases are isolated incidents within the military.