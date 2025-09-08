Left Menu

Family Feud: Allegations of Assault and Threats in Farrukhabad

In Farrukhabad, Mukesh Rajput's sister Reena Singh has accused her in-laws of assault. Her father-in-law and brothers-in-law allegedly attacked her physically and verbally. An FIR has been filed, and the case is under investigation, with police promising strict action against the perpetrators.

In a disturbing family dispute in Farrukhabad, Reena Singh, sister of BJP MP Mukesh Rajput, has accused her in-laws of assaulting her both verbally and physically.

Police registered a case against her father-in-law Laxman Singh, and brothers-in-law Rajesh and Girish, following allegations of threats and violence.

According to Reena Singh's police complaint, the violence escalated when her in-laws attempted to film her without consent. Singh reported that threats with a firearm and attacks with sharp objects ensued. Assurance has been given for a thorough investigation with stringent repercussions for those responsible.

