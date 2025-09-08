NIA Raids Across Multiple States in Terror Case Investigation
The NIA is conducting searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir as part of an investigation into a terror conspiracy. Locations include nine in Jammu and Kashmir and others in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Further details are pending.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday initiated a series of searches across 22 locations in five states, as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
These searches are part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a terror conspiracy. The agency has targeted nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, according to officials.
Specific districts in Jammu and Kashmir being searched include Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. Officials are expected to release further information as the situation develops.
