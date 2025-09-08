NIA Raids Across Multiple States in Terror Case Investigation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday initiated a series of searches across 22 locations in five states, as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

These searches are part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a terror conspiracy. The agency has targeted nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, according to officials.

Specific districts in Jammu and Kashmir being searched include Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. Officials are expected to release further information as the situation develops.