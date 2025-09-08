Left Menu

NIA Raids Across Multiple States in Terror Case Investigation

The NIA is conducting searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir as part of an investigation into a terror conspiracy. Locations include nine in Jammu and Kashmir and others in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Further details are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 10:16 IST
NIA Raids Across Multiple States in Terror Case Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday initiated a series of searches across 22 locations in five states, as well as in Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.

These searches are part of an ongoing investigation surrounding a terror conspiracy. The agency has targeted nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir, eight in Bihar, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, according to officials.

Specific districts in Jammu and Kashmir being searched include Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Pulwama. Officials are expected to release further information as the situation develops.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025