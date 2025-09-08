Man Arrested for Targeting BJP MLA with Objectionable Comments

A man has been detained by authorities for allegedly making objectionable remarks aimed at BJP MLA Ketakee Singh from Bansdih, officials revealed this Monday.

The suspect, identified as Pintu Yadav from Sangapur village within the jurisdiction of Maniyar police station, was apprehended on Sunday following allegations of harassment.

Local BJP members, Sitanshu Gupta and Rajesh Singh, accused Yadav of sharing a video featuring indecent comments accompanied by double-meaning songs about Ketakee Singh. Station Officer Kaushal Pathak confirmed the arrest, stating further action will follow upon receiving an official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)