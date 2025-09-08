Left Menu

Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

Thirteen Government Railway Police personnel in Mumbai and Thane have been suspended for running an extortion racket at railway stations. Targeting long-distance commuters, the officers allegedly demanded money in exchange for not seizing passengers' valuables. Complaints have led to serious investigations and warnings of strict repercussions for corrupt individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:33 IST
Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai and Thane have suspended 13 officers, including a senior inspector, on charges of extorting money from passengers at railway stations in a rampant corruption operation.

The suspended personnel were reportedly part of an organized extortion racket targeting long-distance train passengers carrying valuables at prominent stations like Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Kurla. These passengers were allegedly coerced into paying off the corrupt officials under the threat of legal action and confiscation of valuables in areas devoid of CCTV surveillance.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, a Rajasthan-based traveler lodged a complaint against a GRP official, leading to suspensions and further investigations. GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar has pledged strict disciplinary action against involved personnel, urging passengers to ensure bag checks only under official and camera-monitored conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Shooting: Haryana Man Killed in California Over Street Dispute

Tragic Shooting: Haryana Man Killed in California Over Street Dispute

 India
2
Supreme Court Denies Extended Bail for Vikas Yadav in High-Profile Murder Case

Supreme Court Denies Extended Bail for Vikas Yadav in High-Profile Murder Ca...

 India
3
Tripura Launches 100-Day Cancer Screening Initiative Under NHM

Tripura Launches 100-Day Cancer Screening Initiative Under NHM

 India
4
BRS Protests Urea Shortage, Skips Vice Presidential Election

BRS Protests Urea Shortage, Skips Vice Presidential Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025