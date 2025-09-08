Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown

In a shocking revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai and Thane have suspended 13 officers, including a senior inspector, on charges of extorting money from passengers at railway stations in a rampant corruption operation.

The suspended personnel were reportedly part of an organized extortion racket targeting long-distance train passengers carrying valuables at prominent stations like Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Kurla. These passengers were allegedly coerced into paying off the corrupt officials under the threat of legal action and confiscation of valuables in areas devoid of CCTV surveillance.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, a Rajasthan-based traveler lodged a complaint against a GRP official, leading to suspensions and further investigations. GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar has pledged strict disciplinary action against involved personnel, urging passengers to ensure bag checks only under official and camera-monitored conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)