Mumbai's GRP Scandal: Railway Police in Corruption Crackdown
Thirteen Government Railway Police personnel in Mumbai and Thane have been suspended for running an extortion racket at railway stations. Targeting long-distance commuters, the officers allegedly demanded money in exchange for not seizing passengers' valuables. Complaints have led to serious investigations and warnings of strict repercussions for corrupt individuals.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mumbai and Thane have suspended 13 officers, including a senior inspector, on charges of extorting money from passengers at railway stations in a rampant corruption operation.
The suspended personnel were reportedly part of an organized extortion racket targeting long-distance train passengers carrying valuables at prominent stations like Mumbai Central, Dadar, and Kurla. These passengers were allegedly coerced into paying off the corrupt officials under the threat of legal action and confiscation of valuables in areas devoid of CCTV surveillance.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, a Rajasthan-based traveler lodged a complaint against a GRP official, leading to suspensions and further investigations. GRP Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar has pledged strict disciplinary action against involved personnel, urging passengers to ensure bag checks only under official and camera-monitored conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- GRP
- extortion
- railway police
- corruption
- racket
- Thane
- passengers
- suspension
- investigation
ALSO READ
Online Gambling Racket Busted in Delhi: Kingpin and Associates Arrested
Breaking the Chains: Busting an Inter-State Child Trafficking Racket
Delhi Police Clampdown on Drug Racket: Properties of Notorious Offender Frozen
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case
Rising Scandal: GRP's Organized Extortion Racket Exposed