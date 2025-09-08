BJP Criticizes Opposition's Vice Presidential Candidate Reddy

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack on B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition's vice presidential candidate, for seeking support from Lalu Prasad Yadav amid his campaign. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted Reddy for connecting with Yadav, a leader convicted in corruption cases, terming it extreme hypocrisy.

Prasad further mocked Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, on his rhetoric of saving India's soul while associating with Yadav, embroiled in the fodder scam and facing other corruption charges. This, Prasad asserted, undermines his dignity as a retired judge.

During the press conference, Prasad also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opting for a personal trip abroad instead of visiting flood-affected regions. He criticized Gandhi's approach to leadership and accused Congress of failing in governance, especially in handling state finances and promises made during elections.

