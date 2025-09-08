Left Menu

Tragedy in Jerusalem: Deadly Bus Shooting Claims Lives

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A tragic shooting event unfolded in Jerusalem as attackers opened fire on a bus at a busy intersection in the northern part of the city, resulting in at least four fatalities.

This incident is noted as the deadliest shooting attack in the country within the past year.

The attack left 15 individuals injured, and authorities have yet to release information about the attackers, as police did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

