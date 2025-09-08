Tragedy in Jerusalem: Deadly Bus Shooting Claims Lives
A tragic shooting event in Jerusalem led to the death of at least four individuals and injured 15 more. The attack took place on a bus at a bustling intersection in north Jerusalem, marking the most fatal shooting in the country in almost a year. Details about the attackers remain unclear.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:41 IST
- Country:
- Israel
A tragic shooting event unfolded in Jerusalem as attackers opened fire on a bus at a busy intersection in the northern part of the city, resulting in at least four fatalities.
This incident is noted as the deadliest shooting attack in the country within the past year.
The attack left 15 individuals injured, and authorities have yet to release information about the attackers, as police did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Fire in Mumbai: One Dead, Several Injured
Trump's Final Warning: Ceasefire or Consequences
TMC Leader's Outburst Ignites Political Firestorm
One woman dead, 18 injured in fire in 24-storey building in Dahisar in north Mumbai; blaze doused, say officials.
Hamas Considers U.S. Ceasefire Proposals