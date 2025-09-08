Left Menu

Tragedy in Jerusalem: Four Dead in Shooting

Four people died in a shooting on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The police labeled the attackers as 'terrorists' and stated they were killed during the incident. Fifteen others were injured, with five in serious condition, as paramedics found victims at a bus stop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 13:44 IST
Tragedy struck on the outskirts of Jerusalem as a shooting incident claimed the lives of four individuals. Confirming the fatalities, Israel's ambulance service reported that the gruesome event left several others injured.

According to Israeli police, the perpetrators were neutralized, although their exact number remains undisclosed. The police categorized the assailants as 'terrorists,' but the motive behind the attack is still unclear. The rapid response of law enforcement seemed to prevent further casualties in what could have been an even more devastating event.

Paramedics arriving at the scene encountered victims both on the road and sidewalk near a bus stop. Many of them were in serious condition, with five suffering from critical gunshot wounds. The chaos underscored the gravity of the situation as emergency services worked tirelessly to provide aid and clarity amid the unfolding violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

