Left Menu

South Korea and Japan Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions

South Korean and Japanese defence ministers agree to enhance cooperation with the U.S. against North Korean nuclear threats and Pyongyang's alliance with Russia. The talks, the first since 2015, also aim to explore high-end military technologies and conduct joint annual drills with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:42 IST
South Korea and Japan Strengthen Defense Ties Amid Regional Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, the defence ministers of South Korea and Japan have pledged to back the United States in combating North Korea's escalating nuclear threat and its military partnership with Russia. This collaborative decision was unveiled by Seoul's defence ministry on Monday.

The ministerial talks, marking the first Japanese defence minister's official trip to Seoul since 2015, occur against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical strain in the region. They come on the heels of a Chinese military display attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, heightening regional tensions.

The discussions, which included commitments to develop defence technologies like AI and aerospace, precede the annual tri-nation drills set for September 15, focusing on improving defensive operations against North Korean provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

Fatal Gas Leak Sparks Inquiry in Madhya Pradesh Factory Tragedy

 India
2
India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

India and Israel Strengthen Ties with New Investment Treaty

 India
3
SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

SPJIMR Shines: Top Global Rankings Affirm Excellence

 India
4
Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

Can GM Crops Revolutionize Modern Agriculture?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025