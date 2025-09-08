Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs EC to Include Aadhaar for Voter ID in Bihar

The Supreme Court instructed the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar as the 12th document for voter identity verification in Bihar's electoral roll revision. While Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, it can verify identity. The EC was also queried on its resistance to including Aadhaar, despite high voter documentation compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:12 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission (EC) to incorporate Aadhaar as an official identification document during the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi emphasized that while Aadhaar cannot be used as proof of citizenship, it should serve as a legitimate identity verification document.

The court urged the EC to expedite the acceptance of Aadhaar and sought an explanation for earlier notices issued to officials who had refused Aadhaar as voter ID despite almost full documentation from Bihar's voters.

