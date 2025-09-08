UN Human Rights Chief Denounces Israel's Actions in Gaza

The United Nations human rights chief has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's actions in Gaza, accusing the nation of mass killings of Palestinian civilians and obstructing vital aid. Volker Turk, who leads the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), suggested that Israel could be answerable before the International Court of Justice.

While addressing the 60th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk stopped short of labeling the conflict as an unfolding genocide. However, he criticized what he termed as "genocidal rhetoric" and "disgraceful dehumanization" of Palestinians by Israeli officials. Evidence of war crimes, according to Turk, is accumulating.

In response, Israel's representatives at the United Nations promised a forthcoming statement. The country has consistently denied genocide allegations, asserting its campaign is a self-defensive measure following a lethal Hamas attack in October 2023. Meanwhile, Turk highlighted additional global conflicts, criticizing the rising glorification of violence and a retreat from multilateralism.

