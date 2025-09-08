The Kremlin announced on Monday a firm stance that sanctions would not alter Russia's trajectory in the Ukraine conflict. This assertion follows signals from the U.S. and EU contemplating new economic penalties. For over three years, the West has targeted Russia's economy with numerous sanctions, to challenge its $2.2 trillion economy and weaken support for President Vladimir Putin.

Amid this, President Putin claims the Russian economy has been unexpectedly robust, surpassing even G7 economies, partly fuelled by war expenditures. Insisting on defiance against sanctions, he instructed Russian institutions to counteract these economic measures. Kremlin spokesperson Peskov reiterated the unwavering position of the Russian Federation as articulated by Putin.

Simultaneously, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated readiness to escalate sanctions against Russia, marking a potential intensification of economic pressure. The EU, through council president Antonio Costa, affirmed alignment with U.S. strategies. Despite sanctions, Russia retains control over a significant portion of Ukraine, recently executing extensive military offensives in Kyiv, resulting in casualties and damage to key facilities.