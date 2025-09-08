Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Past Irregularities in Recruitment Amidst Progress in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized previous recruitment practices during the Samajwadi Party's rule, announcing CBI probes into alleged irregularities. He emphasized recent improvements under his governance, including mass recruitment efforts and reductions in crime and disease. Adityanath heralded social harmony, progress in employment, and enhanced public health initiatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raised concerns over recruitments conducted during the former Samajwadi Party regime. He stated on Monday that numerous appointments required investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, where he distributed appointment letters to new recruits, Adityanath revealed that one individual had held positions at eight different locations simultaneously, exploiting the system. The Chief Minister did not name specific individuals but indicated that some were from families involved in corrupt payments for jobs.

Highlighting the positive developments under his leadership, Adityanath noted that youths now have more employment opportunities and public health has improved significantly, with diseases like malaria and dengue under control. Over the past eight years, he reported that 8.5 lakh youths were recruited into government services, enhancing the state's trajectory towards progress.

