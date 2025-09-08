Left Menu

Youth Arrested for Father's Gruesome Murder Over Property Dispute

A 19-year-old, Uday, was arrested for allegedly murdering his father, Gautam, over a property dispute in Sarfabad village. Uday confessed to using a brick to kill his father, partly motivated by financial disputes. The crime came to light after Gautam's brother lodged a complaint.

Updated: 08-09-2025 16:26 IST
  • India

A shocking crime unfolded in Sarfabad village when a 19-year-old, identified as Uday, allegedly murdered his father, Gautam, following a property-related confrontation, police reported on Monday.

The incident transpired on Saturday night with Uday purportedly attacking his father during his sleep with a brick, resulting in a fatal outcome. After the brutal act, Uday reportedly remained in the room, sleeping beside his father's lifeless body.

The harrowing details emerged after a complaint was filed by Gautam's brother on Sunday. Authorities have since arrested Uday and registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 113 Police Station. Investigators recovered the murder weapon and the clothing worn by the suspect during the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

