NCW Demands Swift Action in Meerut 'Nude Gang' Case
NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar demands a rapid, fair investigation into the reported 'nude gang' incidents in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She urges enhanced police patrols for women's safety and immediate action by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Strict measures and a detailed report are required to protect the community.
Updated: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has called for a swift and impartial investigation following reports of a 'nude gang' targeting women in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Rahatkar instructed the Uttar Pradesh Police to intensify patrols in affected areas to ensure women's safety while demanding the immediate identification, arrest, and legal action against the perpetrators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.
The commission has urged the state administration to take urgent steps to protect communities and has requested a detailed report from the Director General of Police within three days.
