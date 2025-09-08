Left Menu

NCW Demands Swift Action in Meerut 'Nude Gang' Case

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar demands a rapid, fair investigation into the reported 'nude gang' incidents in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She urges enhanced police patrols for women's safety and immediate action by the Uttar Pradesh Police. Strict measures and a detailed report are required to protect the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:06 IST
NCW Demands Swift Action in Meerut 'Nude Gang' Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has called for a swift and impartial investigation following reports of a 'nude gang' targeting women in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Rahatkar instructed the Uttar Pradesh Police to intensify patrols in affected areas to ensure women's safety while demanding the immediate identification, arrest, and legal action against the perpetrators under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The commission has urged the state administration to take urgent steps to protect communities and has requested a detailed report from the Director General of Police within three days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism

Xi Jinping Urges BRICS Unity Against Protectionism

 China
2
Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

Goa CM Urges Businesses to Prioritize New GST Benefits for Common People

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

Himachal Pradesh Celebrates Milestone: Declared Fully Literate

 India
4
Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

Pioneering Progress: Union Minister Awards Drone Certifications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025