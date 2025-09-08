Jerusalem Bus Stop Attack: Six Killed in Deadliest Incident in Years

In a devastating act of violence, two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. Described as one of the deadliest attacks in recent years, the incident occurred at Ramot Junction, an area annexed by Israel but not recognized by the United Nations.

Eyewitness accounts and dramatic footage highlight the chaotic scene where bullets shattered the windows of a bus and sent pedestrians fleeing in terror. The attack has sparked mixed reactions; Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the assailants, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned targeting civilians.

Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are actively pursuing those responsible. Security forces have ramped up operations in Ramallah and surrounding areas to uncover any accomplices. This attack follows a pattern of deadly incidents in the region, further escalating the tension between Israeli and Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)