Jerusalem Bus Stop Attack: Six Killed in Deadliest Incident in Years

Two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing six in a "terrorist attack." The attack drew international condemnations and praise from Palestinian militant groups. Israeli forces are hunting for suspects involved. The attack marks one of the deadliest incidents in Jerusalem recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating act of violence, two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of six individuals. Described as one of the deadliest attacks in recent years, the incident occurred at Ramot Junction, an area annexed by Israel but not recognized by the United Nations.

Eyewitness accounts and dramatic footage highlight the chaotic scene where bullets shattered the windows of a bus and sent pedestrians fleeing in terror. The attack has sparked mixed reactions; Palestinian militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the assailants, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned targeting civilians.

Israeli authorities, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are actively pursuing those responsible. Security forces have ramped up operations in Ramallah and surrounding areas to uncover any accomplices. This attack follows a pattern of deadly incidents in the region, further escalating the tension between Israeli and Palestinian territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

