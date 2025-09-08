Ramaphosa Calls for United Front Against Corruption as NACAC Report Proposes Bold Reforms

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all sectors of South African society to unite in fighting corruption, emphasizing that both public and private sector malfeasance must be addressed with equal determination. Writing in his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa underscored the urgent need to create an environment where corruption “cannot take root,” following the submission of the National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council’s (NACAC) final report after its three-year term.

NACAC’s Landmark Proposals

The NACAC report lays out ambitious recommendations aimed at reshaping the country’s anti-corruption architecture. Among its most significant proposals is the creation of a permanent, independent anti-corruption body—the Office of Public Integrity and Anti-Corruption. This institution would be tasked not only with investigating systemic corruption but also with preventing it by closing loopholes and strengthening institutional safeguards.

The council further recommended:

Strengthening and improving coordination among existing law enforcement bodies.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence and advanced analytics to detect corruption risks before they materialize.

Establishing a national data-sharing framework to integrate intelligence and streamline investigations across institutions.

Ramaphosa described these steps as critical in dismantling entrenched systems of patronage and aligning South Africa’s response with international best practices, particularly following lessons from the State Capture Commission.

Public Frustration and the Need for Visible Action

The President acknowledged widespread public frustration with persistent reports of graft and emphasized the demand for concrete accountability. He pointed to recent progress, citing investigations and arrests involving Eskom, Transnet, the South African Police Service, and several municipalities.

Last week, Parliament received updates from the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on probes into the South African Post Office, Postbank, and the Social Security Agency, as well as corruption in water utilities and fuel tenders.

While these developments signal movement, Ramaphosa conceded that there remains a “justifiable public expectation” for more convictions, stressing that prosecutions must be accompanied by institutional reforms to close systemic weaknesses.

The Role of Business in Tackling Corruption

Ramaphosa urged that the private sector be scrutinized as much as the public sphere, noting that tax evasion, collusion in tenders, and market manipulation inflict deep economic damage. These practices, he said, often escape the same level of outrage as corruption in government but are equally corrosive to the economy and public trust.

By holding both government officials and businesses accountable, he argued, South Africa can foster an environment of transparency and responsibility across all sectors.

Global Recognition and Grey-List Progress

South Africa’s anti-corruption efforts are gaining recognition internationally. In July, the OECD Working Group on Bribery acknowledged progress in detecting and investigating foreign bribery cases, highlighting the resilience of law enforcement officials who collaborate across agencies.

Moreover, Ramaphosa highlighted advancements in meeting the requirements set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). In June, the FATF confirmed that South Africa had completed all 22 action items of its plan to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. Exiting the FATF’s grey-list will be a significant milestone, strengthening investor confidence and protecting the integrity of the financial system.

Building Integrity from the Ground Up

The President stressed that corruption is not merely the product of individual greed but can become entrenched within institutional cultures if not addressed. Tackling it therefore requires both accountability measures and preventive reforms, including transparent procurement processes, strong governance systems, and a culture of ethics within organizations.

“Our success depends on building transparent, accountable and ethical institutions—public and private alike—where corruption is unable to take root,” Ramaphosa concluded, urging a whole-of-society approach.

South Africa now stands at a crossroads: either allow corruption to continue undermining governance and development, or take decisive steps to build a future rooted in integrity and accountability.