Voter Registration Dispute Sheds Light on Electoral System Challenges
A CPI(M) leader accuses Congress MLA T Siddique of dual voter registration, sparking political tension. Siddique rebuffs the charge, labeling it politically driven. This incident highlights lingering concerns about electoral roll accuracy, following similar allegations raised by Congress's Rahul Gandhi concerning fake voter entries in Karnataka.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh political controversy, a CPI(M) leader has accused T Siddique, a Congress MLA, of flouting election laws by being registered as a voter in two distinct constituencies. This allegation comes ahead of the local body polls, with Siddique appearing on lists for both Panniyoorkkulam in Kozhikode and Onivayal in Kalpetta.
The CPI(M) district secretary, K Rafeeq, described this as a 'serious violation,' emphasizing that such actions undermine democratic processes. Rafeeq demanded an explanation from Siddique, underscoring the need for transparent conduct by public representatives.
Siddique, countering the accusation, termed it politically motivated. He maintained that he had followed proper procedures to switch his voter registration from Perumanna to Kalpetta. The controversy echoes larger electoral system integrity issues, highlighted by Rahul Gandhi's claims of fake entries in Karnataka's voter rolls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) Strategize for Local Body Polls Amid Power Shifts
Congress Pushes for Quick Appointment of Maharashtra Legislative Council Opposition Leader
TRAI Denies Congress SMS Application Stance: Election Fraud Debate Intensifies
Political Storm Erupts Over Viral Video of Congress Leader
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Congress' Social Media Post