India Launches Training Programme to Build Future Science Leaders and Administrators

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy, and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, has announced the launch of a one-week residential Administrative Training Programme for Science Administrators. The initiative, spearheaded by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) under the leadership of its President, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, aims to nurture a new generation of science managers and leaders capable of steering India’s research and innovation ecosystem in the decades ahead.

The announcement was made during Prof. Sharma’s meeting with Dr. Singh at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi, where the Minister described the programme as a pioneering step in India’s scientific capacity-building journey.

From Rule-Based to Role-Based Training

Dr. Singh emphasized the need to shift from traditional “rule-based” approaches to “role-based” training, aligning with the Government’s broader Mission Karmayogi reforms. He directed that the new training module be integrated into the iGOT Karmayogi platform, ensuring nationwide accessibility, continuous feedback-driven improvement, and upskilling opportunities for science professionals at various stages of their careers.

He further noted that capacity building in science administration should go beyond bureaucratic management, transforming individuals into leaders who combine research acumen with strategic decision-making skills.

Target Audience: From PhDs to Mid-Career Faculty

The structured programme will target a wide spectrum of participants, including PhD scholars, Assistant Professors, and Mid-Career Faculty Members. Its objective is to prepare participants not only to contribute to world-class research and impactful teaching but also to take on administrative and leadership roles in India’s expanding knowledge economy.

Prof. Sharma explained that the curriculum will cover a diverse range of competencies, such as:

Scientific communication and grant writing

Laboratory safety protocols

Innovation and entrepreneurship exposure

Stress and time management

Networking and collaboration building

Research group management and administrative functions

For mid-career faculty expected to take on senior roles, leadership-focused conferences will be organized in collaboration with the American Chemical Society (ACS), focusing on strategic decision-making and change management.

Building Science Leaders for Viksit Bharat

Dr. Singh stressed that the goal is not merely to create Science Administrators, but to develop Science Leaders who can guide India’s scientific and technological ecosystem in the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India). These leaders, he said, must embody qualities of communication, adaptability, and industry-awareness, enabling them to drive both institutional growth and national progress.

He also suggested including modules on communication skills, industry perspectives, and sustainability frameworks so that the administrators can serve as effective bridges between academia, industry, and governance.

Democratization of Science and Youth Participation

Highlighting the changes in India’s science landscape over the past decade, the Minister noted a significant rise in participation from youth, women, and researchers from remote and aspirational districts. This democratization of science, he said, mirrors India’s thriving startup ecosystem, where innovation, risk-taking, and problem-solving are driving new opportunities.

By embedding these qualities into the training, the programme aims to create a pipeline of visionary leaders ready to guide Indian science into a new era of global competitiveness.

Sustainability at the Core of Scientific Growth

Dr. Singh directed that the training include modules on Environment, Sustainability, and Governance (ESG), ensuring that Indian science aligns with emerging global compliance norms and sustainability imperatives. He emphasized that future science leaders must be conscious of India’s role in addressing climate change, responsible innovation, and green growth.

Towards a Stronger Scientific Future

By empowering researchers, teachers, and administrators with leadership, management, and sustainability skills, this initiative marks a turning point in how India approaches science administration. It ensures that scientific talent is not only nurtured in laboratories but also shaped into capable leaders who can take India’s research ecosystem to new heights.