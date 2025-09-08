Left Menu

Hospital Trust Violated: Attendant Faces Charges

A hospital attendant in Karimnagar is accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old patient from Jagtial district after administering sedatives. The accused, Dakshina Murthy, is being pursued by law enforcement after a complaint was filed by the victim's father. A rape case under Section 64 BNS has been registered.

  • Country:
  • India

A grave incident of alleged sexual assault has emerged from a private hospital in Karimnagar. According to police reports, a 24-year-old hospital attendant has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient at the facility.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Jagtial district, had been admitted for treatment. The accused, identified as Dakshina Murthy from Maharashtra, is alleged to have administered sedatives before assaulting the young woman in the early hours of Sunday.

Following a complaint by the victim's father, authorities have registered a case of rape under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim has undergone a medical examination, and police efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

