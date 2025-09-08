Hospital Trust Violated: Attendant Faces Charges

A grave incident of alleged sexual assault has emerged from a private hospital in Karimnagar. According to police reports, a 24-year-old hospital attendant has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient at the facility.

The victim, a 20-year-old woman from Jagtial district, had been admitted for treatment. The accused, identified as Dakshina Murthy from Maharashtra, is alleged to have administered sedatives before assaulting the young woman in the early hours of Sunday.

Following a complaint by the victim's father, authorities have registered a case of rape under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim has undergone a medical examination, and police efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)